In Russia, some hope US midterms will mean less Ukraine aid and more chaos

Pro-Kremlin forces in Russia are hoping that the Republicans win control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean Democratic President Joe Biden faces a tougher and longer slog to get military aid packages for Ukraine approved.

But for now, few in Moscow expect the bipartisan US political consensus on Ukraine to crack, whatever the result of Tuesday's midterm elections. Nor do they expect Washington's support for Kyiv to dip significantly anytime soon.

Instead, with an eye on the next US presidential election in 2024 and the resilience of a geopolitical foe whose moment in the historical sun they believe is coming to an end, pro-Kremlin Russians hope the results will be disputed and that the American political system will face fresh turmoil in coming years.

Their stance reflects President Vladimir Putin's own belief that Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, something he calls a "special military operation", is part of an historical realignment away from a US-dominated world to a multipolar one where the views of countries like Russia and China must be reckoned with.

"A Republican victory in the US congressional elections will not lead to a revolution in US foreign policy and an end to Washington's support for Ukraine," Alexei Pushkov, a hawkish Russian senator and foreign policy specialist, wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

"However, the Biden administration will find it more difficult to push financial aid programmes to Kyiv through Congress, and the position of US critics of unlimited aid to Ukraine will markedly strengthen."