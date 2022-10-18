Ruling Awami League-backed candidates win 49 chairmanships out of 59 district councils

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said he is pleased with the rather peaceful voting atmosphere during the district council polls, with Ruling Awami League-backed candidates winning most of the posts of chairman.

"We didn't see anything [through CCTV cameras] too … . We are satisfied," he said while briefing reporters after monitoring voting from the CCTV monitoring cell at the Election Commission office in Dhaka on Monday.

“No one except for voters entered the polling booth today and voting took place in a very orderly fashion. The number of voters is low here; and everyone seemed polite and decent,” Awal said.

Although there were some reports of violations of the code of conduct, the CEC said the commission did not find many irregularities.