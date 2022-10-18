    বাংলা

    Ruling Awami League-backed candidates win 49 chairmanships out of 59 district councils

    The polling was largely peaceful, with minor reports of irregularities

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 09:50 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 09:50 PM

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said he is pleased with the rather peaceful voting atmosphere during the district council polls, with Ruling Awami League-backed candidates winning most of the posts of chairman.

    "We didn't see anything [through CCTV cameras] too … . We are satisfied," he said while briefing reporters after monitoring voting from the CCTV monitoring cell at the Election Commission office in Dhaka on Monday.

    “No one except for voters entered the polling booth today and voting took place in a very orderly fashion. The number of voters is low here; and everyone seemed polite and decent,” Awal said.

    Although there were some reports of violations of the code of conduct, the CEC said the commission did not find many irregularities.

    “We have made our monitoring process more effective, and I am sure my colleagues are satisfied too. I am hopeful this experience will allow us to organise fair elections in the future, because that’s what we want.”

    The commission last week was forced to halt the Gaibandha-5 by-election after finding irregularities in dozens of polling centres during monitoring the elections through CCTV cameras.

    The Election Commission on Monday evening announced the unofficial results of 57 district council polls. Voting was held in 462 polling stations across the country with electronic voting machines.

    Candidates endorsed by the ruling Awami League won chairman polls in 49 districts while Awami League-rebel candidates won in eight districts, Jatiya Party in one district and an independent candidate won in one.

    Of the 49, 25 chairmen were elected unopposed.

    Over 60,000 elected representatives of local bodies -- Upazila Parishads, Union Parishads, municipalities and city corporations -- are the electorates in the Zilla Parishad polls.

    Awami League candidates won in 45 districts in the 2016 edition of the polls. Among them, 21 were elected unopposed.

