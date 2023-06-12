    বাংলা

    EC expects 45-50% turnout as attack, EVM glitch reported in Barishal, Khulna city polls

    Beside an attack on Islami Andolan’s Faizul Karim and allegations of glitch in EVMs, no major incident was reported

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 01:37 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 01:37 PM

    Polling in Barishal and Khulna has closed, interspersed with a sudden attack on a mayoral candidate, allegations of agents being driven out from centres and glitch in EVMs as the Election Commission expects the turnout to be 45-50 percent.

    Beside the attack, no major incident was reported during voting through electronic machines from 8am to 4pm on Monday, but voters suffered due to rains in the afternoon. Those who arrived before 4pm were allowed to cast their ballots.

    “The vote was largely peaceful and enthusiastic, except for some isolated incidents. The turnout in mayoral vote is expected to be 45 percent in Khulna and 50 percent in Barishal,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said.

    He said the EC ordered firm steps over the attack on Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim, the Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in Barishal. Fayjul alleged supporters of ruling party candidate Abul Khaer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat punched him outside a polling station.

    Fayjul’s supporters tried to enter the city with sticks after the incident, but police barred them and the Awami League condemned the move by the Islami Andolan activists. 

    Fayjul also alleged his agents were driven out of the centres while the Islami Andolan candidate in Khulna, Md Abdul Awal, complained about glitch in the EVMs.

    The vote was cast for Awami League candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque even though Islami Andolan supporters were pressing the button for their party candidate, alleged Abdul Awal. 

    Earlier, Additional EC Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the voting was going well in a festive mood in Barishal. “The voters queued in a disciplined way and cast their votes.”

    Ashok headed a 10-strong team that monitored the voting from the returning officer’s office via CCTV cameras installed at the centres. Voting was also monitored from the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

    “We haven’t found any major irregularity in the election process,” Ashok said.

    Long queues of voters were seen in some of the centres. Many of them stood for two hours to cast their ballots. It took more time to cast a vote due to the Electronic Voting Machines, some voters complained.

    Multiple lines of voters were seen at 2 pm at the Baptists Mission Secondary School in Ward No. 11. Mostly, they were women voters.

    The centre has as many as 2,500 voters enlisted and around 800 voters cast their ballots as of 2 pm, said an election officer at the centre.

    Election Commission Joint Secretary Moniruzzaman said voting was going well in Khulna.

    At least 40 percent of voters cast their votes until 3 pm as more voters were showing up, he said.

