EC expects 45-50% turnout as attack, EVM glitch reported in Barishal, Khulna city polls

Polling in Barishal and Khulna has closed, interspersed with a sudden attack on a mayoral candidate, allegations of agents being driven out from centres and glitch in EVMs as the Election Commission expects the turnout to be 45-50 percent.

Beside the attack, no major incident was reported during voting through electronic machines from 8am to 4pm on Monday, but voters suffered due to rains in the afternoon. Those who arrived before 4pm were allowed to cast their ballots.

“The vote was largely peaceful and enthusiastic, except for some isolated incidents. The turnout in mayoral vote is expected to be 45 percent in Khulna and 50 percent in Barishal,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said.