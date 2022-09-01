    বাংলা

    BNP pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman on 44th founding anniversary

    Several party leaders, led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, laid wreaths on the late president’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 07:39 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 07:39 AM

    The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has paid tribute to late President Ziaur Rahman at his final resting place on the occasion of the party’s 44th founding anniversary.

    President Zia launched the political party on Sept 1, 1978.

    Several party members, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, laid wreaths on Zia’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 12 pm. They were led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. They offered special prayers for the departed soul of the late leader.

    Later, representatives from various party factions also placed wreaths on Ziaur’s grave.

    The two-day celebration programmes are set to include a colourful rally near the party's Naya Paltan office at 3 pm on Thursday and a discussion meeting at the Mahanagar Natyamancha in Gulistan at 2:30 pm on Friday.

    The party flag was hoisted at the Naya Paltan and Gulshan offices in the morning on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Khaleda returns home after a two-day hospital stay for health check-up
    Khaleda returns home from hospital
    She will receive treatment at home under the supervision of her medical board experts
    20 injured as BNP activists clash with Awami League, police in Cumilla
    20 hurt as BNP activists clash with AL, police in Cumilla
    A protest rally over spiralling commodity prices and the deaths of two BNP men in Bhola turned violent following police intervention at Nangalkot
    China to hold 20th Communist Party congress from Oct 16
    China to hold 20th Communist Party congress
    Since assuming power, Xi, the son of a communist revolutionary, has strengthened the party and its role across society and eliminated space for dissent
    HC asks why Samrat’s bail in money laundering case should not be scrapped
    HC asks why Samrat’s bail shouldn't be scrapped
    The ACC has petitioned the court to overturn the Jubo League leader’s bail in a case over illegally accumulating wealth and money laundering

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher