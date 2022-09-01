BNP pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman on 44th founding anniversary

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has paid tribute to late President Ziaur Rahman at his final resting place on the occasion of the party’s 44th founding anniversary.

President Zia launched the political party on Sept 1, 1978.

Several party members, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, laid wreaths on Zia’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 12 pm. They were led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. They offered special prayers for the departed soul of the late leader.