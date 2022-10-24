Trump is not 'man enough' to testify in Jan 6 probe, Pelosi says

Former President Donald Trump is too much of a coward to obey a subpoena from the US Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.

"I don't think he's man enough to show up. I don't think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath," Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

"We'll see if he's man enough to show up," she added.

On Friday, the select committee announced that it had issued the subpoena to Trump, giving him until Nov. 4 to submit a wide range of documents related to his activities before and after the deadly Jan 6 attack by the former president's supporters. The panel also informed Trump that it wants him to appear for testimony on or about Nov 14.