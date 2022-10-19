Hong Kong leader John Lee delivers his maiden policy address

Hong Kong's new leader John Lee delivered his maiden policy address annual policy address on Wednesday, mapping out his priorities for the former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Some of the highlights include;

POLITICS

- Social stability is the prerequisite for our development, and we have to get rid of any interference

- The Government will introduce into the Legislative Council (LegCo) amendments to the Regional Flag and Regional Emblem Ordinance within the current legislative year to align with the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance and the National Anthem Ordinance as appropriate.

- The Government will establish the Steering Committee on Rule of Law Education, to be chaired by the Secretary for Justice, to launch a new "Rule of Law Education Train-the-Trainers Programme" for promoting consistent and correct messages on the rule of law in the community.

- To strengthen the civil service management system to clearly spell out the core values and standards of conduct that present-day civil servants should uphold, and put the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" into practice