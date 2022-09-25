    বাংলা

    Local Awami League leader knifed to death at his Chandpur home

    Excessive blood loss and lung damage caused the Awami League leader’s death, a doctor says

    Chandpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 06:04 PM

    A local leader of the Awami League has been stabbed to death at his home in Chandpur.

    Md Rafiqullah Company, a member of Chandpur District Awami League, came under attack at his home in Natunbazar in the town on Saturday evening.

    A confirmed bachelor, Rafiqullah spent his time on politics and social work, locals said.

    His nephew Miraz, who gave a single name, said he had gone out for some time during Maghrib prayers while Rafiqullah was lying on his bed.

    When Mirza returned home, he saw his uncle lying on the floor. Some other people were in the room and they fled after Miraz started crying for help, said the nephew.

    “Those who killed my uncle often visited him. I know their faces, but not their identities.”

    Rafiqullah was rushed to Chandpur Sadar Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

    Sagar Majumder, a doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, said Rafiqullah had several stab wounds on his body. Excessive blood loss and lung damage caused the Awami League leader’s death, he said.

    Sudipto Roy, an additional superintendent of police, said it was not clear whether the murder was a planned one or it was done on the spur of the moment.

    “Police have launched an investigation. I hope we’ll catch the killers soon.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social, cultural issues
    Republicans warn bank CEOs to steer clear of social issues
    Republicans are complaining the firms are inappropriately taking liberal stances on social and cultural issues
    Man dies after BNP-police clash in Munshiganj
    Man dies after BNP-police clash
    The BNP identifies the victim as a local Jubo Dal leader
    6 injured as Chattogram College Chhatra League factions clash
    6 hurt as Chhatra League factions clash in Ctg
    A classroom was also vandalised during a skirmish between supporters of the college’s BCL president and backers of its general secretary
    Quader warns Awami League activists against attacking BNP demonstrators
    Quader warns AL activists against attacking BNP
    But the general secretary criticises the opposition party for “complaining to foreign diplomats” about the clashes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher