Local Awami League leader knifed to death at his Chandpur home

A local leader of the Awami League has been stabbed to death at his home in Chandpur.

Md Rafiqullah Company, a member of Chandpur District Awami League, came under attack at his home in Natunbazar in the town on Saturday evening.

A confirmed bachelor, Rafiqullah spent his time on politics and social work, locals said.

His nephew Miraz, who gave a single name, said he had gone out for some time during Maghrib prayers while Rafiqullah was lying on his bed.

When Mirza returned home, he saw his uncle lying on the floor. Some other people were in the room and they fled after Miraz started crying for help, said the nephew.

“Those who killed my uncle often visited him. I know their faces, but not their identities.”