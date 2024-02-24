Trump eyes another easy win in South Carolina as voters head to polls

South Carolina voters head to the polls on Saturday in the southern US state's Republican presidential primary election, the party's fifth nominating contest in a campaign Donald Trump has dominated from the outset despite facing dozens of criminal charges.

The former US president is seeking to cement his status as the Republican Party's effective presidential nominee in the South Carolina contest, while his lone remaining challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, hopes a stronger-than-expected performance in her home state buoys her long-shot campaign.

Trump is overwhelmingly favored to win the vote on Saturday. He swept the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, knocking out the lion's share of the initially large Republican field along the way.

Opinion polls show Trump holding an average statewide lead of 30 percentage points, according to the poll tracking website 538. The Republican nominee is set to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 general election.