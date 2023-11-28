    বাংলা

    BNP expels Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar for 'breaching party discipline'

    Ekramuzzaman bought nomination papers to contest the national polls from Brahmanbaria-1, while Abu Zafar joined the newly registered BNM

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 05:40 AM

    The BNP has expelled Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, a member of the party chairperson's advisory committee, and Shah Md Abu Zafar, an executive committee member, for "breach of party discipline".

    Their expulsion is based on "clear allegations" of their involvement in activities that fell foul of party policy, the BNP said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Ekramuzzaman, who collected nomination papers to run for office from Brahmanbaria-1 in defiance of the BNP's stance to abstain from the 12th national polls, has a history of unsuccessful electoral bids.

    While he was elected as an independent in the 2001 elections, his election campaigns as a BNP candidate in Brahmanbaria-1 failed in 2008 and 2018.

    Meanwhile, Abu Zafar, who joined the newly registered Bangladesh Nationalist Movement on Nov 21, has assumed the role of the party's acting president.

    Abu Zafar, who was previously elected to parliament in 1979 as an Awami League candidate followed by two more terms as a Jatiya Party candidate in 1986 and 1988, joined the BNP in 2003. He subsequently won the Faridpur-1 parliamentary seat in a by-election in 2005.

