BNP expels Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar for 'breaching party discipline'

The BNP has expelled Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, a member of the party chairperson's advisory committee, and Shah Md Abu Zafar, an executive committee member, for "breach of party discipline".

Their expulsion is based on "clear allegations" of their involvement in activities that fell foul of party policy, the BNP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ekramuzzaman, who collected nomination papers to run for office from Brahmanbaria-1 in defiance of the BNP's stance to abstain from the 12th national polls, has a history of unsuccessful electoral bids.