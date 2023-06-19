Bangladesh JSD registers with Election Commission ahead of national polls

The Election Commission has registered the Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) as a political party in line with a court order.
The party has been assigned a motorcar as its electoral symbol, the EC Secretariat announced on Monday.
The party's General Secretary Sharif Nurul Ambia confirmed the development. The party broke away from the Hasanul Haq Inu-led Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal in 2016.
EC Deputy Secretary Abdul Halim Khan said the party was enlisted and allocated a symbol in line with a court order. "A notification has been published in the form of a gazette."
Following the party's registration with the EC, there are now 42 that are eligible to contest the 12th parliamentary elections.
Bangladesh JSD tried to register as a political party before the 11th national election as well, but it could not do so. This time, the party had hoped to register with the 'elephant' as its symbol, but had to settle for the 'motorcar'.
"Time was running out. We wanted the elephant symbol, but the EC did not keep it in its list of reserved symbols. So, they gave us the motorcar symbol," said Ambia.