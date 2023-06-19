Bangladesh JSD registers with Election Commission ahead of national polls

The Election Commission has registered the Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) as a political party in line with a court order.

The party has been assigned a motorcar as its electoral symbol, the EC Secretariat announced on Monday.

The party's General Secretary Sharif Nurul Ambia confirmed the development. The party broke away from the Hasanul Haq Inu-led Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal in 2016.