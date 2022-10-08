Students' Rights Council threatens to escalate protests over activists' arrests

Nur, the member secretary of the group, said: “We have gathered at the court premises to demand justice. If the court delivers justice, we will leave. If not, we will voluntarily imprison ourselves.”

The Students Rights Council gathered at the Raju Statue on the Dhaka University campus on Friday to commemorate the third anniversary of the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student from the Dhaka University Department of Engineering. The rally was broken up by a Chhatra League attack.

When activists injured in the violence were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, they were followed by Chhatra League members who caused unrest.

Afterwards, police arrested 22 activists of the Students Rights Council, including Dhaka University branch President Akhtar Hossain and its General Secretary Akram Hussein, and took them to Shahbagh Police Station.

“Is it a crime to mourn Abrar Fahad? Is it a crime to seek treatment after being attacked? If that is so, we are all criminals. Free my brothers. They were arrested without cause,” Nur said at Saturday’s rally.

The protest at the court gates ended an hour later.