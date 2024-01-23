Fake Biden robo-call tells New Hampshire voters to stay home

As New Hampshire voters prepared to cast their votes in the state's first-in-the nation primary Tuesday, a robo-call is circulating in the state urging Democrats to stay home - using a fake audio of US President Joe Biden.

"It’s important that you save your vote for the November election….voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again," the call says.

The New Hampshire attorney general, John Formella, announced he is investigating what he called an apparent "unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters."

"The Election Law Unit’s investigation is ongoing," he said.

The audio of the call was provided to Reuters by supporters of a campaign to encourage voters to write in Biden's name on their ballots. Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the call was "disinformation" and an attempt to suppress voting.

Support for Biden's write-in campaign will be closely-watched amid weak polls for the 81-year-old president, although the results have no bearing on the Democratic Party's nominating contest.

The call was first reported by NBC News.