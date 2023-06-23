‘Division among rivals’ helped Awami League secure big win in Sylhet mayoral polls

The Awami League secured a big victory with a margin of over 69,000 votes in Sylhet city mayoral election, but its share of the total votes cast was only around 53 percent.

Amid a boycott by the BNP, three of the seven other candidates surprised the voters with significant numbers of votes combined against winner Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s around 120,000 ballots.

The Jatiya Party’s Nazrul Islam Babul bagged over 50,000 votes while third placed independent candidate Shahjahan Mia secured nearly 30,000 after a campaign he ran alone without any worker, agent or materials such as posters.