‘Division among rivals’ helped Awami League secure big win in Sylhet mayoral polls

The Awami League secured a big victory with a margin of over 69,000 votes in Sylhet city mayoral election, but its share of the total votes cast was only around 53 percent.
Amid a boycott by the BNP, three of the seven other candidates surprised the voters with significant numbers of votes combined against winner Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s around 120,000 ballots.
The Jatiya Party’s Nazrul Islam Babul bagged over 50,000 votes while third placed independent candidate Shahjahan Mia secured nearly 30,000 after a campaign he ran alone without any worker, agent or materials such as posters.
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced a boycott of the city polls after its leader was attacked in Barishal, but the name of its candidate Mahmudul Hasan remained on the ballots in Sylhet. Mahmudul still drew around 13,000 votes.
The turnout was 46.71 percent, after declining from 75 percent in 2008, in the city of 487,747 voters.
A leader of Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League, requesting anonymity, said at least 43 expelled leaders of the BNP and 20 of the Jamaat-e-Islami contested for councillors’ posts and 15 of them won.
“The workers and supporters of these candidates voted for Shahjahan and Nazrul. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have received so many votes,” the ruling party leader said. “Basically, the anti-government votes were divided among them.”
Bijoy C Shekhar, president of citizens’ rights group Nagorik Moitree Sylhet, and Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury, chief of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik’s Sylhet chapter, agreed with the Awami League leader.
“The votes Shahjahan and Nazrul got were for the man who did not contest after hinting at joining the election,” Bijoy said, referring to Ariful Haque Chowdhury, former mayor and BNP leader.
“They got the votes for the anti-government councillor candidates,” said Faruk.
Islami Andolan’s Mahmudul, who won nearly 13,000 votes despite his party’s boycott, suspects the election was a “drama” staged by the authorities. “No leaders or activists of our party went to the polling stations. The results were pre-arranged.”
But not everyone is surprised at independent candidate Shahjahan’s performance.
Shahjahan, a graduate who lives in a rented home, does not have a particular profession. He did not even have a tax identification number or wealth statement, for which he was briefly barred from contesting.
Speaking to http://bdnews2.com, Shahjahan said he had worked in 80 restaurants of the city before starting to supply saline, exercise books, pens, candles, blades and many other products to shops on his bicycle.
He carried out his campaign on his cycle while supplying the goods to the shops, which earned him media attention.
“Many treated me to tea and biscuits during the campaign. Some citizens also helped me financially to run the campaign.”
“I didn’t have any workers or agents. People voted for me because they loved me.”
Shahjahan believes he would have secured many more votes had he been able to spend a lot of money on his campaign.
His neighbour Haris Uddin said Shahjahan’s simple living and honesty led many voters to choose him.