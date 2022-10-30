Hasina ‘saddened’ by assault on US House Speaker Pelosi’s husband

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to Nancy Pelosi, saying she is “saddened” by the attack on the husband of the US House of Representatives speaker.

Extending sympathy to Pelosi, Hasina wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn about the break-in at your residence and violent assault on your husband, Mr Paul Pelosi, on Friday, 28 October 2022.”

The prime minister said she was aware that Paul went through surgery and was making progress in recovery, according to a statement from her office.

President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in Delaware on Saturday, said the attack appeared to have been "intended for Nancy”.