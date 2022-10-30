    বাংলা

    Hasina ‘saddened’ by assault on US House Speaker Pelosi’s husband

    Hasina reiterates the Bangladesh government has ‘zero tolerance against terrorism, radicalism, violent extremism, and hate crimes’

    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 03:21 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to Nancy Pelosi, saying she is “saddened” by the attack on the husband of the US House of Representatives speaker. 

    Extending sympathy to Pelosi, Hasina wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn about the break-in at your residence and violent assault on your husband, Mr Paul Pelosi, on Friday, 28 October 2022.” 

    The prime minister said she was aware that Paul went through surgery and was making progress in recovery, according to a statement from her office. 

    President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in Delaware on Saturday, said the attack appeared to have been "intended for Nancy”.

    The man who clubbed Paul in the head with a hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faces charges of attempted murder and other felonies. 

    Police have not offered a motive for the assault on Paul, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery. 

    The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections on Nov 8 that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate, coming amid the most vitriolic and polarised US political climate in decades. 

    Hasina wrote: “I would like to reiterate that the Bangladesh government has zero tolerance against terrorism, radicalism, violent extremism, and hate crimes. Bangladesh believes in democracy, humanity, and the peaceful coexistence of all.” 

    She wished Paul’s speedy and complete recovery and a “safe and secured life for you and your family members”.

