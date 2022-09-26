27 chairman candidates elected unopposed in district council polls

As many as 27 candidates vying for the post of chairman in the district council polls will be elected unopposed. Another 19 people were elected as reserved members and 68 as general members in uncontested races.

They got a walkover after the withdrawal of candidates from the local government elections in 61 districts, the Election Commission Secretariat said on Monday.

The deadline for withdrawing candidacies passed on Sunday and the process of allotting symbols to candidates is currently underway.