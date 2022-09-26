27 chairman candidates elected unopposed in district council polls

As many as 27 candidates vying for the post of chairman in the district council polls will be elected unopposed. Another 19 people were elected as reserved members and 68 as general members in uncontested races.
They got a walkover after the withdrawal of candidates from the local government elections in 61 districts, the Election Commission Secretariat said on Monday.
The deadline for withdrawing candidacies passed on Sunday and the process of allotting symbols to candidates is currently underway.
Chairmanship candidates in the districts of Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Dhaka, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Pabna, Pirojpur, Feni, Barguna, Barishal, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet were elected unopposed, according to EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman. They are all endorsed by the ruling Awami League.
After some candidates pulled out, 93 were left in the running for the post of chairman in 61 districts, 27 of whom were elected unopposed, according to the EC. As many as 617 people are vying for the reserved member posts in these districts, with 19 being elected unopposed.
And, 68 out of 1,495 general membership contestants were elected unopposed.
The district council elections will be held on Oct 17. Elected representatives from other local government bodies like municipalities, city corporations, upazila councils and union councils in corresponding districts will vote to elect the district council chairmen.