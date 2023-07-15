Don’t send observers to Bangladesh if election is held under current govt: Jamaat to EU

Jamaat-e-Islami has called on the European Union to refrain from sending any observer for the oncoming general election unless it is held under a neutral authority like a caretaker government.

The Islamist party, whose registration as a political entity was cancelled earlier, said sending observers to an election under the current government would be ‘pointless’.

Referring to the government ‘disallowing’ Jamaat from holding a rally in Sylhet, it said a fair and free election under the current ruling party would never be proper, and there was ‘no reason’ to think otherwise.

The hour-long meeting was held on Saturday at Gulshan’s European Union headquarters, with Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Md Taher leading a four-member team to the discussion.

The EU team also held two separate meetings with the ruling Awami League, the BNP and the main opposition Jatiya Party on Saturday.