    Don’t send observers to Bangladesh if election is held under current govt: Jamaat to EU

    The EU delegation also held two separate meetings with the ruling Awami League, the BNP and the main opposition Jatiya Party on Saturday.

    Published : 15 July 2023, 04:40 PM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 04:40 PM

    Jamaat-e-Islami has called on the European Union to refrain from sending any observer for the oncoming general election unless it is held under a neutral authority like a caretaker government.

    The Islamist party, whose registration as a political entity was cancelled earlier, said sending observers to an election under the current government would be ‘pointless’.

    Referring to the government ‘disallowing’ Jamaat from holding a rally in Sylhet, it said a fair and free election under the current ruling party would never be proper, and there was ‘no reason’ to think otherwise.

    The hour-long meeting was held on Saturday at Gulshan’s European Union headquarters, with Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Md Taher leading a four-member team to the discussion.

    The EU team also held two separate meetings with the ruling Awami League, the BNP and the main opposition Jatiya Party on Saturday.

    The Awami League said the general election would be held in a fair and free manner with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in office, while the BNP stressed that it would pull out of the election unless a caretaker system was revived.

    “The EU delegation asked us how we see sending an observation team. We said we’d welcome any such observer to Bangladesh only if that is truly an election. But if it is only a farce in the name of an election, sending an observer is meaningless,” Taher said.

    Taher told them it would be demeaning for a team from the EU to come and witness an ‘illegal’ election. “And if you give some endorsement to a rogue one-party farcical election, I don’t think that would be appropriate.”

    The EU delegation asked Jamaat whether they were a registered political party.

    Taher said the High Court ‘killed off’ the party’s registration upon ‘instructions from the government’.

    Jamaat filed an appeal with the Supreme Court and believed that the party would reclaim its status as a legal political party if the Appellate Division was just, he said.

