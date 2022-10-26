UK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather his newly appointed cabinet for the first time on Wednesday, a day after taking power with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy.

At the top of Sunak's agenda will be the preparation for a fiscal statement, keenly anticipated by financial markets, which is scheduled for Oct 31 but which the Times newspaper reported could be pushed back by a few days.

Asked about the timing of the statement, expected to set out how the government will plug a budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($45.88 billion), foreign minister James Cleverly told Sky News he did not have a "specific confirmation" of the date.

"(Sunak), of course, will want to take some time to work on the detail on that," Cleverly said. "We know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty. We know people want a clearer idea of the government's plans."