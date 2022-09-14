    বাংলা

    Rangpur MP Ranga removed from all Jatiya Party posts

    Jatiya Party chief GM Quader dismissed Ranga, the opposition chief whip, from all posts in the party

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 11:20 AM

    Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has removed Moshiur Rahman Ranga from all his posts in the organisation, including the policymaking body.

    The order has already been implemented, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Ranga, an MP from Rangpur-1 and the opposition chief whip in parliament, had also served as the Jatiya Party's secretary general.

    Ranga was not immediately available for comment.

    Ranga had previously served as the state minister for local government and rural development in the Awami League-led coalition government in 2014.

    He was appointed as the Jatiya Party's secretary general in 2018 while the party's founder HM Ershad was alive.

