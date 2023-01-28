    বাংলা

    Police release footage of assailant striking Pelosi's husband

    The attacker tears the hammer fully away from Pelosi before striking him with a powerful overhand blow. The two officers then charge inside

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 06:36 PM

    San Francisco police released dramatic video footage on Friday of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by a hammer as police rushed in to stop his attacker.

    The police body camera footage was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple's San Francisco home as well as a 911 call from a distressed Paul Pelosi, who was talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.

    In the body cam footage, two police officers knock on the door at the Pelosis' home. When the door opens, Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.

    DePape tells police officers that, "Everything's good," at which point the officers instruct him to drop the hammer.

    DePape then appears to tear the hammer fully away from Pelosi, who is in sleep wear, before striking Pelosi with a powerful overhand blow. The two officers then charge inside - one of them shouting an expletive - tackling DePape.

    DePape has been indicted on federal attempting kidnapping and assault charges, as well as state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

    He has pled not guilty to the state charges.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
    Myanmar army set to cement rule with tough new election criteria
    Parties intending to compete nationally must have at least 100,000 members, up from 1,000 previously
    Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan arrives before a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 30, 2021.
    Thailand's ruling party picks Prawit as PM candidate
    Prawit, an adept political dealmaker, will likely go against Shinawatra, the daughter of a self-exiled former premier who has declared her readiness for the top job
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers of his AK Party during a meeting in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2023.
    Erdogan thrusts NATO expansion issue into election campaign
    Erdogan was quick to thrust the issue of NATO expansion into domestic politics after a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned at the weekend
    BNP announces 4-day 'pro-democracy' march in Dhaka from Jan 28
    BNP announces 4-day march in Dhaka from Jan 28
    The party will press home a series of demands, including the revival of a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the next general election

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher