Law enforcers won’t stand idle if BNP breaks the law: home minister

"They are holding meetings every day in front of the National Press Club, and we are not obstructing them. However, if they try to block roads and disrupt people’s lives, law enforcers won’t stand idle. They will do what they are trained to do,”

When prompted about the chances of the BNP participating in the next election, the minister said it is up to the party’s policymakers whether it would take part in the upcoming election or not.

“People will decide whether they will back the BNP’s call for a movement. However, I know for a fact that people will not go back to an age of darkness.”

Bangladesh may go for polls in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on the schedule set by the country’s Election Commission.

The minister also dismissed notions that remnants of Islamist militant groups still exist in the country.

“IS [Islamic State] militants do not exist in the country. The people do not accept them. We have seen relatives who have refused to accept their dead bodies [after they were killed in clashes with law enforcers] and mothers who turned their children in."