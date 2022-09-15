Hasina says she wants all parties to contest in next parliamentary election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she wants all parties to contest in the next parliamentary election, and time will tell whether the Jatiya Party will remain an ally of the Awami League.
Pointing out that the main opposition in parliament has recently appeared divided over whether to continue its alliance with the ruling party, a journalist asked at a press conference on Wednesday if the Awami League will contest separately or under a coalition in the next election.
“We have more than one year before the election. Everything will get clear with time. And there is no problem if someone remains or leaves the alliance,” Hasina said.
“We want everyone to take part in the election. It’s up to the parties if they don’t contest. We want democracy to continue as per the constitution. Democracy has been upheld because the Awami League has been in power for a long time.”
Hasina believes the parties that have been in the Awami League-led alliance for a long time will not leave the coalition.
She also believes the Awami League will get the people’s mandate in the next election for the continuation of its development work. “We’ve nothing to do if they don’t want it. It’s up to the people.”
The prime minister claimed people have more freedom of speech than they had during the governments that came to power after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.
“Yet we hear that people don’t have freedom of speech.”
Hasina said the Awami League does not spare the wrongdoers in the party. “It’s not that we won’t do anything if someone harms the party.”
She hinted at dropping senior leaders and nominating young ones in the next election. “We don’t want the seniors to take the trouble anymore.”