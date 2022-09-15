Hasina says she wants all parties to contest in next parliamentary election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she wants all parties to contest in the next parliamentary election, and time will tell whether the Jatiya Party will remain an ally of the Awami League.

Pointing out that the main opposition in parliament has recently appeared divided over whether to continue its alliance with the ruling party, a journalist asked at a press conference on Wednesday if the Awami League will contest separately or under a coalition in the next election.

“We have more than one year before the election. Everything will get clear with time. And there is no problem if someone remains or leaves the alliance,” Hasina said.