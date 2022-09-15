    বাংলা

    Hasina says she wants all parties to contest in next parliamentary election

    She says time will tell whether the Jatiya Party will remain an ally of the Awami League

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 06:58 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 06:58 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she wants all parties to contest in the next parliamentary election, and time will tell whether the Jatiya Party will remain an ally of the Awami League.

    Pointing out that the main opposition in parliament has recently appeared divided over whether to continue its alliance with the ruling party, a journalist asked at a press conference on Wednesday if the Awami League will contest separately or under a coalition in the next election.

    “We have more than one year before the election. Everything will get clear with time. And there is no problem if someone remains or leaves the alliance,” Hasina said.

    “We want everyone to take part in the election. It’s up to the parties if they don’t contest. We want democracy to continue as per the constitution. Democracy has been upheld because the Awami League has been in power for a long time.”

    Hasina believes the parties that have been in the Awami League-led alliance for a long time will not leave the coalition.

    She also believes the Awami League will get the people’s mandate in the next election for the continuation of its development work. “We’ve nothing to do if they don’t want it. It’s up to the people.”

    The prime minister claimed people have more freedom of speech than they had during the governments that came to power after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

    “Yet we hear that people don’t have freedom of speech.”

    Hasina said the Awami League does not spare the wrongdoers in the party. “It’s not that we won’t do anything if someone harms the party.”

    She hinted at dropping senior leaders and nominating young ones in the next election. “We don’t want the seniors to take the trouble anymore.”

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem dies aged 83
    BNP leader Shah Moazzem dies
    A member of Khandakar Mushtaque’s cabinet, Shah Moazzem joined the BNP after being expelled from the Jatiya Party
    Rangpur MP Ranga removed from all Jatiya Party posts
    Ranga removed from all Jatiya Party posts
    Jatiya Party chief GM Quader dismissed Ranga, the opposition chief whip, from all posts in the party
    Tributes pour in for Sajeda Chowdhury as Hasina mourns ‘a true guardian’
    Tributes pour in for Sajeda Chowdhury
    Sheikh Hasina remembers the veteran Awami League leader as ‘a true guardian’
    Murderers planned to kill MP Liton for months, RAB says after arresting convict
    Killers planned MP Liton murder for months: RAB
    They plotted to kill him on his way to Gaibandha from Dhaka in October 2016, RAB says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher