    Senior adviser to UK PM Truss suspended: BBC

    One of her most senior advisers is to face a formal investigation by the government's Propriety and Ethics team

    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 12:48 PM

    One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss's most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the government's Propriety and Ethics team, the BBC's political editor reported on Wednesday.

    A spokesperson for Truss declined to comment on what he called individual staffing matters, but said: "The prime minister has made very clear to her team that some of the ... briefings that we have seen are completely unacceptable about parliamentary colleagues and they must stop."

    Over the weekend, the Sunday Times quoted a source in the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office as using an expletive to describe Sajid Javid, a former minister who the newspaper said had been approached to become finance minister after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng.

