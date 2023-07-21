Does British PM resign ahead of an election? Quader asks UK high commissioner

The Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked British High Commissioner Sarah Catherine Cooke whether Britain’s prime minister resigns, the parliament retires, and a caretaker government is installed before any general election.
Quader told reporters of the development after meeting with representatives of many Western countries and agencies to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming national elections at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.
The West is pushing for a 'fair election' in Bangladesh, with the US introducing a new immigration policy that restricts visas for Bangladeshi individuals suspected of undermining the democratic election process in the country.
Meanwhile, thirteen foreign missions in the country, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, condemned the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, on the day of the election.
In a joint statement emailed by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, they called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal steps against the perpetrators.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the statement violated the Vienna Convention on the conduct of diplomats and stressed the need for them to adhere to its guidelines.
After meeting with the UK envoy, Quader said the discussions with the European Union ambassador, the European Union delegation, and US Ambassador Peter D Haas all centred around similar topics, including the ruling party's role, the relations with the opposition party, and ensuring a free and fair election.
ATTACK ON HERO ALAM 'UNACCEPTABLE'
The attack on Hero Alom was also discussed during the meeting with the British high commissioner.
The police have arrested seven people in connection with the attack on the independent candidate as he was leaving a polling centre in Banani.
Quader condemned the incident, stating it was unacceptable.
The perpetrators have been arrested and brought to justice, irrespective of their identity, he said.