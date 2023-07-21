Does British PM resign ahead of an election? Quader asks UK high commissioner

The Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked British High Commissioner Sarah Catherine Cooke whether Britain’s prime minister resigns, the parliament retires, and a caretaker government is installed before any general election.

Quader told reporters of the development after meeting with representatives of many Western countries and agencies to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming national elections at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.

The West is pushing for a 'fair election' in Bangladesh, with the US introducing a new immigration policy that restricts visas for Bangladeshi individuals suspected of undermining the democratic election process in the country.