Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, police station chief over 'bias'

The High Court has directed the removal of the Upazila executive officer, or UNO, and police station chief, or OC, of Gaibandha's Saghata from election duties ahead of the national polls.

The order was issued by the panel of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzaman on Wednesday in response to a petition by independent candidate Farzana Bubli, alleging bias against the officials.