BNP activists rally in Barishal amid allegations of attack on party leader’s convoy

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s rally in Barishal was underway leaving two chairs empty on the stage, a new practice that mirrors similar events in other major cities, as opposition activists flocked to the venue in thousands.

BNP supporters and leaders from adjoining districts and sub-districts defied a transport strike to gather at the rally venue inside the Bangabandhu Udyan from early Saturday morning as Barishal became ground zero of political attention in Bangladesh.

The rally officially opened at 11 am on Saturday with prayers for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former President Ziaur Rahman.

The transport strike for a second day has made it difficult for the activists to join the rally.

“No government efforts could stop us. The ground is teeming with supporters, leaders and general people. They’ve arrived on foot, rickshaws, vans, trawlers, boats and launches,” said Bilkis Jahan Shirin, BNP’s central organising secretary.