AL plans demo before BNP rally as Hasina says ‘no mercy’ for creating disorder

Sheikh Hasina has asked Awami League leaders and activists to be ready to prevent attempts to create anarchy in Bangladesh, urging people to be alert so that anti-liberation war forces cannot come to power.

“Our leaders and activists must be prepared in their locality so that they [BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami] cannot tread the path of oppression again,” the prime minister said, referring to deadly fire-bombing of buses during the opposition’s protests in 2014.

Joining a ruling party meeting via video call from the Ganabhaban on Thursday, Hasina said: “Please be prepared so that no one can cause harm to the public. The hands attempting to burn will have to be burnt. We don’t have time to sit idle. There’ll be no mercy.”

Warning the BNP against creating disorder after clashes with police outside the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters, she said, “They won’t be forgiven again.”