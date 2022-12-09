    বাংলা

    AL plans demo before BNP rally as Hasina says ‘no mercy’ for creating disorder

    Ruling party activists strengthen their presence in Dhaka neighbourhoods

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 07:45 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 07:45 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has asked Awami League leaders and activists to be ready to prevent attempts to create anarchy in Bangladesh, urging people to be alert so that anti-liberation war forces cannot come to power.

    “Our leaders and activists must be prepared in their locality so that they [BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami] cannot tread the path of oppression again,” the prime minister said, referring to deadly fire-bombing of buses during the opposition’s protests in 2014.

    Joining a ruling party meeting via video call from the Ganabhaban on Thursday, Hasina said: “Please be prepared so that no one can cause harm to the public. The hands attempting to burn will have to be burnt. We don’t have time to sit idle. There’ll be no mercy.”

    Warning the BNP against creating disorder after clashes with police outside the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters, she said, “They won’t be forgiven again.”

    She said the BNP attacked police. “You can’t topple the government by attacking police. Overthrowing a government isn’t such an easy task. Awami League leaders and activists won't sit idle if they come under attack.”

    After her remarks, activists of the ruling party and its affiliates strengthened their presence in key points of their neighbourhoods in Jatrabari, Paltan, Kalyanpur, Hatirpool, Jhigatala and other places.

    Members of Bangladesh Chhatra League took out processions of motorcycles. Awami League activists marched in their neighbourhoods in smaller processions.

    Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, president of the Awami League’s Dhaka Metropolitan North Unit, said they would organise processions and rallies in every ward on Friday, a day before the BNP’s planned rally in the capital.

    Moinul Hossain Khan Nikhil, general secretary of Jubo League, said the youth front of the ruling party was also organising similar programmes across Bangladesh, especially in Dhaka.

    Chhatra League President Al-Nahian Khan Joy said members of the organisation gathered at the universities and colleges to prevent violence.

