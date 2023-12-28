BNP extends mass campaign for polls boycott by two days

The BNP has extended its mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two days as the opposition party presses ahead with its 'non-cooperation movement' to garner public support for the boycott of the Jan 7 election.

The party will continue the distribution of leaflets across the country on Friday and Saturday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

“The BNP’s non-cooperation movement to oust the Awami League government and implement a caretaker government before the polls is ongoing. Party loyalists, allies and like-minded groups will observe the extended programmes nationwide.”

The country's largest opposition group launched the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme on Dec 26. It was scheduled to end on Thursday.

The BNP has been staging a series of shutdowns and blockades to protest the 'one-sided' election schedule and a police crackdown on its rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

It had previously distributed leaflets between Dec 21-23 as part of its anti-government campaign.