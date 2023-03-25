Ex-Trump lawyer appears before grand jury as US probes swirl

Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Donald Trump, appeared on Friday before a federal grand jury looking into Trump's retention of classified documents following the end of his presidency, testifying only after a US judge rejected Corcoran's claim that doing so would violate attorney-client privilege.

Corcoran's 3-1/2 hour appearance behind closed doors was another signal that two criminal investigations into Trump led by Special Counsel Jack Smith - one centered on the documents and the other on efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat - are gathering pace.

Corcoran and his attorney Michael Levy entered the federal courthouse in Washington and went to the third floor, where the grand jury typically meets. Corcoran exited the courthouse without speaking to journalists.

US District Judge Beryl Howell, who directed Corcoran to appear, separately ordered former Trump aides including ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to another grand jury examining the election-related issues including the Jan 6, 2021, US Capitol attack by Trump supporters, ABC News reported.

Attorneys for Trump did not respond to a request for comment on the court order compelling Meadows and other former aides to testify.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November. His investigations are among a growing number of legal worries for Trump, who in November launched a campaign seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is considering criminal charges arising from hush money paid to a porn star in 2016, a local prosecutor in Georgia is looking into whether Trump unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state and he is facing a defamation civil lawsuit by a former magazine columnist who accused him of rape.

Trump in a social media post concerning the hush money case spoke of potential "death & destruction" if he faces criminal charges. Trump last Saturday had incorrectly stated he would be arrested this past Tuesday.