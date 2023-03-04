Ganatantra Mancha announces fresh anti-government protests for Mar 11

The Ganatantra Mancha has announced a fresh round of protests in Dhaka and the other divisional cities for Mar 11 to press for their 10-point list of demands, which include the resignation of the Awami League government ahead of the coming general election.

The programme was announced at a protest march in front of the National Press Club by Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of the Bhasani Anusari Parishad, on Saturday.

“The next Ganatantra Mancha protests will be held on Mar 11 in Dhaka and the other divisions,” he said. “I request all members of the coalition to inform their division leaders of the protest so we can hold successful programmes in Dhaka and the other divisions.”