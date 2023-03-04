    বাংলা

    Ganatantra Mancha announces fresh anti-government protests for Mar 11

    The protests will take place in Dhaka and the other divisional cities

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2023, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 09:03 AM

    The Ganatantra Mancha has announced a fresh round of protests in Dhaka and the other divisional cities for Mar 11 to press for their 10-point list of demands, which include the resignation of the Awami League government ahead of the coming general election.

    The programme was announced at a protest march in front of the National Press Club by Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of the Bhasani Anusari Parishad, on Saturday.

    “The next Ganatantra Mancha protests will be held on Mar 11 in Dhaka and the other divisions,” he said. “I request all members of the coalition to inform their division leaders of the protest so we can hold successful programmes in Dhaka and the other divisions.”

    “The Ganatantra Mancha must take to the field even stronger and we must prepare for this.”

    The leaders and activists of the Ganatantra Mancha gathered at the National Press Club at 11:30 am and held a brief rally before marching to the Nightingale Restaurant intersection in Kakrail.

    The programme is part of a simultaneous protest across the country by the BNP-allied opposition parties to push for a 10-point list of demands, including calling for the current government to step down.

    “The government is playing many games,” Rafiqul said. “Recently, they have started talking about preparations for dialogue with the different parties. As we’ve said before, we have one stipulation before we sit for talks – you must resign and set up a caretaker government. Only then can there be a dialogue. You have to announce that you will step down ahead of the election.”

    Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of the Nagorik Oikya, said, “They are trying to sell us this idea of a so-called dialogue. A dialogue with who? The same person who said you should take part in this election and I will make sure that it is completely free, fair, and without influence?”

    “Everyone has seen the results of that election. As such, as long as she does not step down, I will not believe a thing she says. If she wants a dialogue, she should make a formal offer. Then we can talk. We will decide whether we shall really talk to such liars.”

    He suggested that the alliance would shift to more aggressive tactics if the government did not accede to their demands.

    “We want to be clear – we have been protesting in accordance with our democratic values until now. But there is also a time limit on this.”

