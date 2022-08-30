HC asks why Samrat’s bail in money laundering case should not be scrapped

The High Court has issued a rule asking why it should not scrap the bail granted to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a Jubo League leader who was expelled for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, in a case over accumulating illegal wealth and money laundering.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rule on Tuesday in response to a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission seeking to overturn the rule.

The bench asked the state and Samrat for their arguments and set Oct 23 for a hearing on the rule.

Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC at the hearing. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.