Election Commission to use EVMs in maximum 150 seats in general election

The Election Commission is going to use electronic voting machines, or EVMs, in a maximum of 150 seats out of the 300 constituencies in the parliamentary elections.

Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath revealed the decision after a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.

Ashok said the final decision on the number of EVMs to be used in the election will be taken considering the facilities available now.

In the 11th parliamentary election held in 2018, voting was held using EVMs in six seats.