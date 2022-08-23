Election Commission to use EVMs in maximum 150 seats in general election

The Election Commission is going to use electronic voting machines, or EVMs, in a maximum of 150 seats out of the 300 constituencies in the parliamentary elections.
Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath revealed the decision after a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.
Ashok said the final decision on the number of EVMs to be used in the election will be taken considering the facilities available now.
In the 11th parliamentary election held in 2018, voting was held using EVMs in six seats.
The EC now has 150,000 EVMs, through which it can hold elections in 70-80 constituencies.
It will need to buy new equipment to conduct polls in additional seats. “We’ll go for procurement after getting the decision of the commission,” said Ashok.
The decision comes amid objection from many opposition parties to the ruling Awami League’s demand for the use of EVMs in all seats in the election.
After recent talks with the registered political parties, the CEC said most of the parties are against the use of EVMs.
The BNP did not join the talks as it threatened to stage a boycott of the polls and a movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina government if the elections are not held with a caretaker government in power.