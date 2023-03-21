    বাংলা

    BNP expels Shawkat Mahmud for 'breach of party discipline'

    Mahmud has been stripped of all his posts in the BNP, including his primary membership

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2023, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 01:16 PM

    BNP Vice Chairman Shawkat Mahmud has been expelled from the party for allegedly acting in breach of organisational discipline.

    Mahmud has been stripped of all his posts in the BNP, including his primary membership, the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

    On Mar 16, an event held under the banner of an organisation named the National Committee for Civil Rights in Dhaka's Banani made calls to form a new government through a mass uprising and replace the constitution with a new one.

    Farhad Mazhar, the organisation's convenor, and Mahmud, its member secretary, addressed the event.

    Mahmud described the party's decision to expel him as "unfortunate".

    Mahmud, a journalist, had served as the president and general secretary of the National Press Club. He was also the president of the BNP-backed Federal Journalists Union.

    RELATED STORIES
    U.S. former Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks, in part addressing his opposition to a grand jury subpoena for testimony about efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection loss, to the Coolidge Presidential Foundation conference at the Library of Congress in Washington, US February 16, 2023.
    ‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan 6, Pence says
    Pence was in the Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters breached the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election
    Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Daily virus count: 6 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,893 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, US, Mar 12, 2019.
    Biden had skin cancer removed
    Biden's health is under close scrutiny as he prepares for an expected run for a second presidential term in 2024
    Former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, US, Mar 12, 2019.
    Joe Biden plans to run for president again: wife Jill
    'How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?', Jill Biden told Associated Press about Joe Biden's plan to run for president

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain