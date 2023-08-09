Pakistan's Imran Khan is the third former PM banned from public office since 2012

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan became the third former premier barred from public office since 2012 after the country's election commission on Tuesday banned him for five years.

The ban followed Khan's conviction in a graft case on Saturday. The law says such a conviction disqualifies an individual from public office for a period determined by the election commission.

Here are some facts about the bans and challenges faced by past leaders of Pakistan, where no elected prime minister has ever completed their full term in office since the country gained independence in 1947:

-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was barred from public office for five years in 2012 after he was removed from the premiership by the Supreme Court on contempt charges for refusing to reopen corruption cases against then-President Asif Ali Zardari.

Gilani missed the 2013 elections but successfully rejoined electoral politics in 2018.

-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was barred for life from electoral politics in 2018 by the Supreme Court after he was found guilty of not declaring his source of income.