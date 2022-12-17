    বাংলা

    Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies on Dec 23

    The former Pakistani prime minister tries to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections.

    "Next Friday (Dec 23), we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

    His party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies.

