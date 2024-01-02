Shakib tags along with Hasina for campaign rally in Faridpur

Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League's candidate for the Magura-1 constituency, made an appearance at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's campaign rally in Faridpur ahead of the general election.
The cricket icon was greeted with much fanfare when he arrived at the city's Government Rajendra College ground ahead of the rally on Tuesday.
Shakib accompanied Hasina on stage and greeted the crowd by waving a flag bearing the Awami League's 'boat' symbol.
After campaigning in Sylhet, Rangpur, Barisal, Gopalganj and Dhaka, Hasina is holding a rally Faridpur in support of the ruling party's candidates for the four seats in the district.
Despite a dense morning fog blanketing the district, thousands of party loyalists started arriving at the venue in a series of processions ahead of the rally.
The streets outside the venue are adorned with election posters and banners to welcome the prime minister. Hundreds of loudspeakers have been installed throughout the city, ensuring the public can hear the speeches clearly.
"The unprecedent development that has taken place in the country, including in cricket, is down to the astute leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter [Sheikh Hasina]," Shakib said while urging voters to back the Awami League candidates in Faridpur.