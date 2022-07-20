'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament

Johnson wasforced to announce his resignation earlier this month after a mass rebellionagainst the latest in a string of scandals that his party decided hadundermined his ability to lead the country any longer after three turbulentyears in charge.
Speaking inhis final "Prime Minister's Questions", the weekly fixture of thepolitical calendar which pits the prime minister against his opponents in rowdydebate, Johnson sought to shape his legacy around the COVID-19 response and hissupport of Ukraine in its defence against Russia.
"We'vehelped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save anothercountry from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on with. Missionlargely accomplished," Johnson said.
"I wantto thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."
The line,borrowed from Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 movie "Terminator 2:Judgment Day" and translated as "see you later", prompted around of applause from most on his own side.
Only twoweeks ago, some of those clapping had resigned from his government, criticisedhis leadership and demanded he quit. Reporters in the debating chamber said hispredecessor, Theresa May, did not stand to clap.
Opponentsdid not join in the applause either, having earlier used the question-and-answersession to take him to task over a range of policies, from the as-yetunfinished Brexit to his response to soaring living costs.
With an eyeon an election due in 2024, opposition leader Keir Starmer sought to highlightdivision in the ruling party, listing criticisms of government policy set outby the lawmakers from Johnson's own side who are vying to replace him
"He'sdecided to come down from his gold-wallpapered bunker for one last time to tellus that everything is fine. I am going to miss the delusion," Starmersaid.
Johnson saidthe criticism was "completely satirical".
His partingspeech gave advice to his as-yet-unnamed successor: Stay close to the UnitedStates, support Ukraine, cut taxes and deregulate, don't let the financeministry constrain ambitious projects, and pay attention to the electorate.
"Remember,above all, it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people that sent ushere," he said.