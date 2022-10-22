    বাংলা

    US Jan 6 Capitol riot panel issues subpoena to Trump

    The subpoena requires documents to be submitted by Nov 4 and Trump to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov 14

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 06:26 PM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 06:26 PM

    The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters said on Friday it had sent a subpoena to the former president demanding he provide documents and testimony under oath.

    The subpoena requires documents to be submitted to the Jan 6 select committee by Nov 4 and Trump to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov 14.

    "As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the committee wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday.

    The House Select committee's seven Democratic and two Republican members voted unanimously on Oct 13 in favour of subpoenaing Trump, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.

