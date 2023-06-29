Deep distrust of EU leaves Italy's Meloni in a corner over bailout fund

"PUSSYFOOTING"

Although the ESM is already operational, it cannot support the Single Resolution Fund responsible for dealing with ailing banks without Rome signing up to the pact, and frustrations are growing over its failure to act.

"The ESM Treaty is central to our efforts and we will continue our engagement with Italy on this matter," Paschal Donohoe, chairman of the euro zone finance ministers grouping, wrote in a letter on Tuesday to the president of the European Council.

Despite irritation in Brussels over the dithering in Rome, EU officials have said that any attempt by Meloni to link ESM approval to much more significant budget reform will not pay off.

Francesco Saraceno, economics professor at Rome's Luiss University and at Sciences Po Paris, said the government was wasting valuable time over the ESM, while Brussels was redrawing budget rules and looking to complete a common banking market.

"The government is pussyfooting around the ESM, which is a very, very small piece in a much larger problem that has to do with overall European economic governance," he said.

The European Commission proposed in April that governments should ensure their public debt falls by an individually negotiated amount over four to seven years and stay on a downward path for a decade afterwards.

Italy, which has the second largest debt mountain in relation to its GDP in the euro zone after Greece, has criticised the suggestion. But once again, the Treasury has undercut Meloni's position, foreseeing no major hurdles in adapting to the new recommended framework.

In budget targets unveiled in April, the Treasury estimated that an additional adjustment of the structural primary balance -- excluding one-off items and business cycle swings -- of 0.45 percentage points each year between 2027 and 2031 would be enough to meet the new criteria.

Italian officials said such an effort would be well within Rome's reach.

"It is the typical Italian circus," a leading politician in Meloni's party said about the ESM issue, asking not to be named.