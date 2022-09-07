    বাংলা

    India's Congress braces for cross-country march to revive support

    Party members will begin walking from the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India on Thursday

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 03:44 PM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 03:44 PM

    India's main opposition Congress party members gathered on Wednesday for a cross-country march against "hate and division", hoping to turn its fortunes around and regain some of the popularity it has lost to the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Party members will begin walking from the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India on Thursday, planning to cover more than 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles) to reach Srinagar city in the northernmost Himalayan region of Kashmir in about 150 days.

    The march, named "Bharat Jodo Yatra" or "Unite India Rally", is led by a scion of the influential Gandhi family and comes on the heels of several veteran members leaving the party.

    Former federal minister Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress late last month after issuing a scathing letter that blamed Rahul Gandhi, the party's de facto second-in-command and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for its decline.

    "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after visiting the site where his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991 by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber.

    "I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said.

    The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consolidated its control since 2014, when it came to power in nationwide elections, by winning many states still ruled by the Congress. The BJP has been riding a Hindu-nationalist wave, while the 137-year-old Congress has typically promoted secular politics.

    "Hate has brewed in the country in the name of caste and religion. If we don't control this now, there can be a civil war," Ashok Gehlot, a Congress leader and chief minister of western Rajasthan state, told reporters ahead of the march on Wednesday.

    The march comes ahead of elections in the western state of Gujarat - Modi's home state - this year and the central state of Madhya Pradesh next year, both of which are currently ruled by the BJP.

    RELATED STORIES
    Will Foreign Minister Momen lose his job for controversial remarks? That’s up to Hasina, says Quader
    Momen’s fate as FM in Hasina’s hands: Quader
    The Awami League general secretary believes the prime minister has noticed the controversy surrounding the foreign minister
    UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister
    Queen Elizabeth appoints Truss as new PM
    Britain's Queen appoints her during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland
    Hasina meets Indian counterpart Modi at Hyderabad House
    Hasina meets Indian counterpart Modi at Hyderabad House
    “Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says
    Leadership race rival Sunak will not be in UK Truss's new cabinet: Guardian
    Truss won’t offer Sunak cabinet job
    Her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher