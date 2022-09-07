India's Congress braces for cross-country march to revive support

The march, named "Bharat Jodo Yatra" or "Unite India Rally", is led by a scion of the influential Gandhi family and comes on the heels of several veteran members leaving the party.

Former federal minister Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress late last month after issuing a scathing letter that blamed Rahul Gandhi, the party's de facto second-in-command and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for its decline.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after visiting the site where his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991 by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber.

"I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said.