Standoff as BNP won't budge, government won't back down on Dec 10 Dhaka rally venue

Political temperature in Bangladesh rose quite a few more notches up in the last couple of weeks due to the Mexican standoff between the Awami League government and the BNP over the dispute surrounding the venue of a scheduled rally of the opposition party on Dec 10.

The frenzy of rhetoric between the two sides of the political divide has reached a new low lately and the tension and anxiety mounted so high that the UK on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for its citizens currently in Bangladesh or are about to travel to Bangladesh, alerting them to possible violence in Dhaka on Dec 10.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq was approached on Tuesday evening with the question about the plan of action of the administration to avoid a direct showdown that could potentially feed political instability.