NCP offers nomination to BNP’s ‘deprived’ youth leaders

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has extended an open invitation to BNP’s “deprived” young leaders for party nominations in the next general election, citing disappointment with the BNP’s candidate list.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary made the call on Monday evening at a press conference held to discuss the current political situation. Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain was also present.

Patwary criticised the BNP for excluding young leaders and nominating what he termed as “godfathers” instead.

“Their candidate list has disappointed us. In most places, godfathers have appeared. Those from the [Jatiyatabadi] Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal who wanted to pursue new politics have been rejected,” he said.

“We welcome you to submit nominations from our party. Let us build a youth-based politics together,” he added.

Earlier, at a separate press conference in Gulshan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party’s preliminary list of 237 candidates.

The list included three seats for Chairperson Khaleda Zia and one for Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Referring to that announcement, Patwary said: “It is unfortunate. Fifty percent of Bangladesh’s population are young. We expected to see good new candidates, but their list has disappointed us.”

He, however, congratulated both Khaleda and Tarique. “We have heard that Tarique is returning to Bangladesh. We welcome him. It would have been better if he had come earlier.

“Let us practise democracy, sit together, and find solutions through dialogue,” said Patwary.

He also praised Khaleda, describing her as the “uncompromising leader of democracy”.

“She has fought for democracy and spent long years in prison. Now she is contesting three constituencies. We welcome her. We still see her as the true leader of BNP and wish her well from our party,” he added.

Patwary noted that Khaleda’s ability to contest the polls was “a result of the July Uprising”.

“She should also recognise the reform that came through that movement,” he said.