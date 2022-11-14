US House control hinges on tight races after Democrats take Senate

Control of the US House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.

Republicans were closer to winning the House, having secured 211 seats compared to Democrats' 206, with 218 needed for a majority. But the final outcome might not be known for days as officials continue counting ballots nearly a week after Americans went to the polls.

Democrats portrayed their better-than-expected performance as vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of Republican efforts to undermine the validity of election results.