Quader sees little possibility of dialogue between political parties

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says he sees little possibility of dialogue among the major political parties in Bangladesh after receiving a letter from US Ambassador Peter Haas on the matter.

Haas visited the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges at the Secretariat on Wednesday and handed over the letter to Quader. He spoke to the minister for about half an hour.

Afterwards, Quader told reporters that he will discuss the letter with party president Sheikh Hasina and others in the party.