Zawahiri strike gives Biden counter-terrorism strategy boost, but concerns persist

The CIA strike on Sunday in downtown Kabul, the first publicly known of its kind since the pullout, gives Biden a rare accomplishment less than a month from the anniversary of the chaotic exit that saw the Taliban regain power, 13 US troops killed, and tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans left behind.

"It's a pretty straightforward success story," said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center think-tank.

The United States had failed to kill Zawahiri, who helped coordinate the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the US and was Osama bin Laden's successor, while US forces were on ground, but proved it could hit him nearly a year after the withdrawal, Kugelman said.