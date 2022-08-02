    বাংলা

    UK leadership candidate Truss: junk food taxes ‘are over’

    The UK leadership candidate says she would scrap plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink and would not impose any new levies on unhealthy food

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 07:35 AM

    The frontrunner to become British prime minister, Liz Truss, said she would scrap plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink high in fat, salt, or sugar and would not impose any new levies on unhealthy food.

    Britain already taxes sugar in soft drinks, and in May delayed until October next year rules banning deals such "buy one get one free" on food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar due to the cost-of-living crisis.

    "Those taxes are over," Truss said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that."

    Truss said Britons wanted the government to focus on things like delivering good transport links, communications infrastructure and cutting National Health Service waiting lists.

    "They don’t want the government telling them what to eat," she said.

    The ban was also due to include restrictions on free refills for soft drinks in restaurants. Limits on the location of unhealthy foods in shops are still due to go ahead in October.

    Opinion polls of Conservative Party members, who will elect their new leader and the country's next prime minister, show Truss is leading her rival former finance minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a result due on Sept 5.

    The chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco TSCO.L, John Allan, in June criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government for not being consistent on policy, including over anti-obesity measures.

    RELATED STORIES
    400 BNP activists sued over clashes with police in Bhola
    400 BNP men sued over Bhola clashes
    Police register two cases over the incident that led to the death of an activist and left scores injured
    It’s hard to accept BNP leaders talking about morality, says Hasina
    Hard to take BNP talk of morality: Hasina
    People in Bangladesh did not have the right to vote during the BNP rule, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    British PM candidate Sunak vows 20% income tax cut by 2029
    UK PM candidate Sunak vows 20% income tax cut by 2029
    Sunak, once seen as the favourite to replace Boris Johnson, now struggles against his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has pledged immediate tax cuts
    As Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
    Pelosi begins Asia tour
    China warns that its military would never ‘sit idly by’ if she were to visit Taiwan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher