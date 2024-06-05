Hasina congratulates Modi on winning third term in Indian polls

She conveys her greetings in a letter to her Indian counterpart Modi, who is set to begin his third consecutive term

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections.

She conveyed her greetings in a message to Modi, who is set to form the government for a third consecutive term.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections," Hasina wrote in her letter.

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have placed in your leadership, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the country.”

The head of the government hoped that the friendly and close relations between the two countries would continue in all sectors during Modi's new term.

“Let me assure you that Bangladesh, as a trusted friend of India, will continue to work together for the betterment of the people of the two countries as well as for a prosperous and peaceful region,” she added.