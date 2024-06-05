Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hasina congratulates Modi on winning third term in Indian polls

She conveys her greetings in a letter to her Indian counterpart Modi, who is set to begin his third consecutive term

Hasina congratulates Modi on winning third term in Indian polls

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 11:40 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 11:40 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Budget session begins
Budget session begins
Religion minister's stolen phone returned from Malaysia
Religion minister's stolen phone returned from Malaysia
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More