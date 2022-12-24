Hasina opens Awami League's 22nd national council at Suhrawardy Udyan

The ruling Awami League is holding its 22nd national council at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, pulling in representatives from around the country to elect a new committee and set future strategies.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is presiding over the council on Saturday with the aim of charting the party's course forward and steering it into its 75th founding anniversary.
After Prime Minister Hasina's arrival at the historic venue, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoisted the both the national and party flags to mark the start of the opening ceremony.
A rendering of the national anthem followed as leaders and activists stood up and sang along in unison. Afterwards, Hasina formally inaugurated the event by releasing a pigeon before taking to the stage, which has been designed to resemble a boat, the party's electoral symbol.
Awami League's Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated proceedings on stage as the conference got underway with a cultural programme.
The party leadership is not expected to go through major changes, but the council before the general election is significant as the Awami League scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges by strengthening itself and garnering more popular support.
The Awami League now aims to win the election by the end of 2023 or early 2024 and oversee the transition of the country from a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ to a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Hasina, who has been helming the party for over four decades.
The Awami League has held three councils since it came into power in 2009, with the last one in 2019 after winning the parliamentary polls for the third consecutive term.
SEA OF SUPPORTERS
Around 15,000 councillors and delegates from across the country are expected to attend the event as party leaders and activists swarmed into the capital on launches and other vehicles ahead of the opening ceremony.
After getting off at various points in the city, they headed straight for the Suhrawardy Udyan in small processions. Leaders and activists from distant parts of the country reached Dhaka a day before the conference.
In the morning, at least 20 buses and microbuses bedecked with commemorative banners streamed into Gabtoli, one of the gateways to the city.
Despite the onrush of Awami League loyalists, traffic in the area was largely normal, according to Chitta Ranjan, a traffic controller at Gabtoli.
"We are going to the council with the hope that Bangladesh Awami League, under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, will eradicate militancy and terrorism and implement the spirit of the Liberation War in the days to come," said Nazrul Islam Bachchu, president of the Freedom Fighters' Youth Command Committee. “I am also hoping that new leadership will come to the fore -- one that prioritises the youth.”
A festive atmosphere pervaded the venue as Awami League leaders and workers donning the iconic combination of sleeveless black coats and panjabis, synonymous with Sheikh Mujib, and other colourful attires streamed through the gates.
As the morning progressed, the crowds multiplied and soon, a sea of Awami League loyalists engulfed Shahbagh, Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre, Ramna and other parts leading to the venue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.