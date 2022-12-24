Hasina opens Awami League's 22nd national council at Suhrawardy Udyan

The ruling Awami League is holding its 22nd national council at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, pulling in representatives from around the country to elect a new committee and set future strategies.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is presiding over the council on Saturday with the aim of charting the party's course forward and steering it into its 75th founding anniversary.

After Prime Minister Hasina's arrival at the historic venue, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoisted the both the national and party flags to mark the start of the opening ceremony.