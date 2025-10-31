No scope of referendum before elections, says BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul

There is no scope for holding a referendum before the general elections, says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He shared the party's stance at a discussion on Friday as eight like-minded political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, are protesting to demand a referendum on the July National Charter be held before the general election.

He said, "I want to state very clearly -- we want to take part in elections, we want to contest elections. We want the elections to be held in February 2026 in line with the announcement made by the chief advisor.

"A group has risen up to thwart that election, to delay the election. They are trying to mislead the people by saying different things in different ways. But we want to make it clear that there is no longer any opportunity to hold a referendum before the election. We have made it clear that the referendum will be held on election day. There will be two considerations -- one vote will be held for the referendum, the other for the national elections. I don't think anyone will have any disagreement on this issue."

PEOPLE WANT POLLS

Addressing the parties pushing for a referendum, the BNP secretary general said: "I would like to make a request to those who are make a fuss about this and taking to the streets today... you have confused the people a lot in the past... you have done this a lot… I don't want to speak about that."

"There was a time when the demand of the people of this country was for Pakistan to be independent... You (Jamaat-e-Islami) opposed that, you opposed the Liberation War in 1971.

"Today, please do not oppose the election sought by the people. The people of this country never forgive traitors. They do not get forgiveness."

He said, "Therefore, you (the agitating parties including Jamaat) should move away from your position. Go for elections."

"We all want the people's mandate to be established through elections, and for a people's government to be formed. We need to move in a direction where we can overcome this crisis. We must do so."