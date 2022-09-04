BNP files court complaint against police over activist's death in Narayanganj

The BNP has petitioned a court to level charges against police over the death of Shaon Prodhan, whom the party identified as a Jubo Dal activist, during Thursday’s clashes with law enforcement in Narayanganj.
BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi filed the petition with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Narayanganj on Sunday.
Judicial Magistrate Imran Molla has taken the matter into consideration, said Court Police Inspector Md Asaduzzaman.
As many as 42 police officers, including the district superintendent, have been named in the complaint, said lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar, representing the petitioners.
“The BNP celebrated its founding anniversary on Sept 1 quite peacefully by bringing out processions across the country. But police opened fire on the peaceful processions without any provocation in Narayanganj and some other places,” he said.
“Many BNP leaders and activists were injured and Jubo Dal activist Shaon died on the spot after being shot in the chest. We’re filing the case after being informed of what happened by witnesses, including members of the media."
Rizvi arrived in court at 10 am to file the complaint. Later, the BNP leader told the media that the incident was 'utterly wrong'.
“Even after amendments, our constitution allows holding rallies and meetings as democratic rights,” Rizvi said.
“The government is snatching our rights away and the Sept 1 incident is an example of that. They are becoming an ultimate example of a one-party rule.”
DB Sub-Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman Kanak, who allegedly shot and killed Shaon, has been identified as the main suspect, according to Talukdar.
A total of 42 police officers, including Narayanganj's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russel, three additional SPs - Nazmul Alam, Tariqul Islam and Amir Khasru - and Anisur Rahman Molla, chief of Sadar Model Police Station, have been named in the complaint.
Up to 150 unidentified policemen have also been mentioned.
The clashes stemmed from a rally to mark the BNP's founding anniversary on Thursday. Party leaders and activists gathered at the city's Railgate No. 2 area around 11 am, but were blocked by police when they tried to lead a procession.
A scuffle ensued, with the two sides taking turns charging at one another until 12 pm. BNP men pelted police personnel with brickbats, while law enforcers fired tear gas shells to disperse the activists.
During the clashes, 20-year-old Shaon Prodhan died near Gulshan Hall. He was buried under police supervision following an autopsy.
BNP leaders claimed Shaon was the general secretary of Jubo Dal in ward No. 1 in Boktaboli Union. His family, however, denied Shaon had any affiliation with politics.
Shaon’s brother Milon Hossain accused 5,000 unnamed BNP leaders and activists in a case filed on the same day, said police.
Activists of the BNP and its affiliates attacked police with brickbats, iron rods, and sticks during their programme to mark the party’s founding anniversary, according to the case.
"They hurled brickbats and crude bombs at police when my brother reached the Railgate No. 2 area around 11:45 am. They attacked police with illegal firearms and my brother fell to the ground after being seriously injured by those illegal firearms and brickbats in his head and chest. Passers-by rushed my brother to Narayanganj General Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead,” Milon stated.
The next day, police filed another case naming 71 suspects and another 4,000-5,000 unnamed BNP leaders and activists.