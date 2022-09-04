BNP files court complaint against police over activist's death in Narayanganj

The BNP has petitioned a court to level charges against police over the death of Shaon Prodhan, whom the party identified as a Jubo Dal activist, during Thursday’s clashes with law enforcement in Narayanganj.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi filed the petition with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Narayanganj on Sunday.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Molla has taken the matter into consideration, said Court Police Inspector Md Asaduzzaman.

As many as 42 police officers, including the district superintendent, have been named in the complaint, said lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar, representing the petitioners.

“The BNP celebrated its founding anniversary on Sept 1 quite peacefully by bringing out processions across the country. But police opened fire on the peaceful processions without any provocation in Narayanganj and some other places,” he said.

“Many BNP leaders and activists were injured and Jubo Dal activist Shaon died on the spot after being shot in the chest. We’re filing the case after being informed of what happened by witnesses, including members of the media."

Rizvi arrived in court at 10 am to file the complaint. Later, the BNP leader told the media that the incident was 'utterly wrong'.