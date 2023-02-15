Debate over president’s post unexpected, says CEC Awal

The debate over the post of president-elect Mohammed Shahabuddin is unexpected, and there was no legal barrier for the former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission to become the head of state, according to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

“It will be unexpected for such questions to be raised against the head of state,” Awal said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shahabuddin, a former district judge and ACC commissioner, was elected president unopposed on Monday. A notice naming the Awami League candidate as the head of state has already been issued.

But a newspaper article raised questions about the legality of the move.

A person will not be eligible to hold an office of profit in government service after the end of their service as a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission under the ACC law.